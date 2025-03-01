Left Menu

Erdogan Threatens PKK With Resumption of Military Operations

President Erdogan stated Turkey might restart military actions against the PKK if disarmament efforts stall. Speaking in Istanbul on Ramadan's first day, he emphasized the importance of fulfilling disarmament promises to avoid escalation with the Kurdish militant group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 01-03-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 23:08 IST
President Tayyip Erdogan
  • Country:
  • Turkey

President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday that Turkey is prepared to resume military operations against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) if the group's disarmament process does not proceed or if their promises are not upheld.

The Turkish leader made these remarks in Istanbul during an event marking the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, signaling a tough stance against the PKK.

The implications are significant, as Erdogan's ultimatum highlights Turkey's readiness to re-engage in military action, potentially impacting regional stability and ongoing peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

