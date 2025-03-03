Tensions Rise: West Bank Refugee Camps Emptied Amid Israel's Military Operations

Israeli troops have escalated military operations in the occupied West Bank by demolishing houses and clearing roadways through the Nur Shams refugee camp. This weeks-long action against militant groups has forced thousands of Palestinians from their homes, drawing significant international criticism.

The operation coincides with a fragile ceasefire in Gaza, though it has displaced tens of thousands, leaving some of the largest refugee camps in the northern West Bank virtually empty. The Israeli military's aim is to dismantle strongholds of Iranian-backed groups such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Despite the absence of formal evacuation orders, residents are fleeing the area with minimal belongings, echoing past displacements reminiscent of Gaza. The operation is viewed by many Palestinians as a potential precursor to larger actions across the West Bank. Concerns grow over Israeli moves towards annexation, a prospect complicated by U.S. political stances.

