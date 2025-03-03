Tensions Rise: West Bank Refugee Camps Emptied Amid Israel's Military Operations
Israeli military operations are clearing refugee camps in the West Bank, displacing thousands of Palestinians. The Nur Shams camp has been emptied, prompting fears of wider evacuations. This has drawn international criticism and concerns over potential West Bank annexation, echoing past displacements during the 1948 war.
Israeli troops have escalated military operations in the occupied West Bank by demolishing houses and clearing roadways through the Nur Shams refugee camp. This weeks-long action against militant groups has forced thousands of Palestinians from their homes, drawing significant international criticism.
The operation coincides with a fragile ceasefire in Gaza, though it has displaced tens of thousands, leaving some of the largest refugee camps in the northern West Bank virtually empty. The Israeli military's aim is to dismantle strongholds of Iranian-backed groups such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad.
Despite the absence of formal evacuation orders, residents are fleeing the area with minimal belongings, echoing past displacements reminiscent of Gaza. The operation is viewed by many Palestinians as a potential precursor to larger actions across the West Bank. Concerns grow over Israeli moves towards annexation, a prospect complicated by U.S. political stances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
