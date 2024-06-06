Principal Accused of Raping Minor: Police Form Teams to Nab Fugitive

A school principal has been booked for allegedly raping a minor girl student. Authorities have mobilized multiple teams to apprehend him, according to an official statement.

The filing of the FIR occurred on Thursday after a video of the incident started circulating on social media platforms.

Circle Officer Avdesh Kumar Vishwakarma confirmed, 'We have charged DK Mishra (40), the principal of a private school, for raping a 15-year-old student.' The complaint led the police to file charges under Section 376 (rape) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Kokhraj police station.

The alleged assault occurred in April. According to police reports, the victim was threatened by Mishra to remain silent. Her family became aware of the incident after the video was posted online, leading to immediate police action.

'Teams have been formed to arrest the accused, who remains at large,' added Vishwakarma.

