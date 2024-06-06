Principal Accused of Raping Minor: Police Form Teams to Nab Fugitive
A school principal, DK Mishra, has been accused of raping a 15-year-old student. Police have lodged an FIR and formed teams to arrest him after a video of the incident surfaced online. The accused, absconding since April, faces charges under Section 376 and the POCSO Act.
- Country:
- India
A school principal has been booked for allegedly raping a minor girl student. Authorities have mobilized multiple teams to apprehend him, according to an official statement.
The filing of the FIR occurred on Thursday after a video of the incident started circulating on social media platforms.
Circle Officer Avdesh Kumar Vishwakarma confirmed, 'We have charged DK Mishra (40), the principal of a private school, for raping a 15-year-old student.' The complaint led the police to file charges under Section 376 (rape) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Kokhraj police station.
The alleged assault occurred in April. According to police reports, the victim was threatened by Mishra to remain silent. Her family became aware of the incident after the video was posted online, leading to immediate police action.
'Teams have been formed to arrest the accused, who remains at large,' added Vishwakarma.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- school principal
- rape
- minor
- police
- arrest
- POCSO Act
- sexual offense
- FIR
- social media
- fugitive
ALSO READ
No level playing field maintained by BJP, oppn leaders being arrested before polls not good for democracy: Congress chief Kharge.
One arrested for writing threatening graffiti against Arvind Kejriwal inside Delhi metro stations
Political Turmoil: Kejriwal's Aide's Arrest Sparks Controversy
Money laundering case: After SC rebuke on suppression of facts, Hemant Soren's counsel agrees to withdraw plea challenging arrest.
Will dismiss his plea against arrest without going into merits. It will be damaging if court goes into details: SC to Soren's counsel.