Philippine Coast Guard Condemns Chinese Blockade in Medical Evacuation Incident
The Philippine coast guard has accused the China Coast Guard of blocking efforts to evacuate a sick military personnel in the South China Sea. A spokesperson condemned the actions as barbaric and inhumane, stating such behavior has no place in society.
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 07-06-2024 07:02 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 07:02 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
The Philippine coast guard on Friday accused its Chinese counterpart of blocking efforts to evacuate a sick military personnel in the South China Sea last month.
"The barbaric and inhumane behaviour displayed by the China Coast Guard has no place in our society," Philippine coast guard spokesperson Jay Tarriela said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Protesters Demand Armenian PM's Resignation Amid Blockades
Tiger Blockade: Guides and Safari Vehicles Suspended in Tadoba
EU Ministers Weigh Hungary's Blockade on Aid to Kyiv Amid Zelenskyy's European Tour
Hungary's Blockade: Disrupting EU's Support for Ukraine
Road Blockade in Gurugram Amid Water and Electricity Crisis