High Seas Tension: Russia Escorts Oil Tanker Amid U.S. Blockade
Russia has deployed naval vessels to protect an ageing oil tanker, now named Marinera, evading the U.S. blockade near Venezuela. The U.S. Southern Command remains vigilant about sanctioned vessels while the Russian Foreign Ministry monitors with concern. The tanker sails toward the North Sea under Russian registration.
Russia has sent a submarine and other naval vessels to escort an oil tanker, renamed Marinera, as it attempts to evade a U.S. blockade near Venezuela, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
The U.S. Coast Guard has been trailing the tanker, formerly Bella 1, since December after a failed interception attempt. The vessel, initially navigating under different registration, switched to Russian ownership as the tension rises in international waters.
Washington intensified its stance with a new plan to refine Venezuelan oil, indicating possible cooperation with Venezuelan authorities, while Russia continues to monitor the developments closely.
(With inputs from agencies.)