High Seas Tension: Russia Escorts Oil Tanker Amid U.S. Blockade

Russia has sent a submarine and other naval vessels to escort an oil tanker, renamed Marinera, as it attempts to evade a U.S. blockade near Venezuela, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The U.S. Coast Guard has been trailing the tanker, formerly Bella 1, since December after a failed interception attempt. The vessel, initially navigating under different registration, switched to Russian ownership as the tension rises in international waters.

Washington intensified its stance with a new plan to refine Venezuelan oil, indicating possible cooperation with Venezuelan authorities, while Russia continues to monitor the developments closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)