U.S. Tightens Grip on Venezuelan Oil Amidst Ongoing Blockade

In a firm reiteration of U.S. foreign policy, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that the American blockade on sanctioned Venezuelan oil remains in place globally. This announcement was made on Wednesday, underscoring the ongoing geopolitical tensions surrounding Venezuela.

The blockade, initially ordered by President Donald Trump, targets all oil tankers associated with sanctions on Venezuela and seeks to disrupt their movement. This directive, issued on December 16, aims to curtail the economic capabilities of the Venezuelan government by targeting its oil exports.

Amidst this scenario, U.S. officials have disclosed to Reuters that efforts are underway to seize a Russian-flagged oil tanker with connections to Venezuela. The pursuit, ongoing for over two weeks across the Atlantic, highlights the persistent enforcement of the embargo.

(With inputs from agencies.)