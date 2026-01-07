U.S. Tightens Grip on Venezuelan Oil Amidst Ongoing Blockade
The U.S. blockade on Venezuelan oil, enforced globally, remains steadfast as announced by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. President Donald Trump mandated this embargo to hinder the movement of sanctioned oil tankers. The U.S. is reportedly pursuing a Russian-flagged tanker with Venezuelan ties across the Atlantic.
- Country:
- United States
In a firm reiteration of U.S. foreign policy, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that the American blockade on sanctioned Venezuelan oil remains in place globally. This announcement was made on Wednesday, underscoring the ongoing geopolitical tensions surrounding Venezuela.
The blockade, initially ordered by President Donald Trump, targets all oil tankers associated with sanctions on Venezuela and seeks to disrupt their movement. This directive, issued on December 16, aims to curtail the economic capabilities of the Venezuelan government by targeting its oil exports.
Amidst this scenario, U.S. officials have disclosed to Reuters that efforts are underway to seize a Russian-flagged oil tanker with connections to Venezuela. The pursuit, ongoing for over two weeks across the Atlantic, highlights the persistent enforcement of the embargo.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Amid Venezuelan Oil Export Sanctions
US Escalates Sanctions with Venezuela-linked Oil Tanker Seizures
Oil Confrontation: U.S. Seizes Venezuela-Linked Tankers Amid Global Tensions
US says it's seized 2 sanctioned oil tankers linked to Venezuela in back-to-back actions in North Atlantic and Caribbean, reports AP.
US Forces Intercept Venezuela-Linked Sanctioned Oil Tanker