Chinese National Arrested in Bihar: Travel Documents Lacking
A Chinese man named Li Jiaqi was arrested in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district for not carrying valid travel documents. Police recovered a map of China, a mobile phone, and stone statues from his possession. Li Jiaqi is currently being interrogated to determine the purpose of his visit.
A Chinese man was arrested in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district for lacking valid travel documents, authorities reported on Friday. The individual, identified as Li Jiaqi from Shandong province, was detained on Thursday near Laxmi Chowk under Brahmapura Police Station's jurisdiction, as confirmed by Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Kumar.
Recovered from Li Jiaqi were a map of China, a mobile phone, and three small stone statues. The arrest was made due to his failure to present necessary travel documents, including a valid visa, said Kumar. The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act.
Senior police officers are currently interrogating Li Jiaqi to determine the purpose of his visit to India.
