Neerabh Kumar Prasad Appointed as New Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh

In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday appointed senior IAS officer Neerabh Kumar Prasad as the new Chief Secretary, succeeding K S Jawahar Reddy who has been transferred without an indicated posting.

Prasad, previously serving as the special Chief Secretary in the Environment, Forest, Science & Technology Department, has been elevated to this crucial role. An official release confirmed Prasad's new position stating, ''Prasad, special Chief Secretary to the government is transferred and appointed as Chief Secretary to the Government of Andhra Pradesh.''

A distinguished officer from the 1987 batch, Prasad is set to assume office at the Secretariat on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)