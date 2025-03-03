Left Menu

Punjab Government Executes Major Administrative Reshuffle

The Punjab government has undertaken a significant administrative reshuffle, transferring 36 IAS and seven PCS officers. Senior officers, including Jaspreet Talwar and Krishan Kumar, have been assigned new roles aimed at enhancing governance. This reshuffle affects various departments such as planning, finance, and social justice.

The Punjab government announced a substantial administrative reshuffle on Monday, transferring 36 IAS officers and seven PCS officers with immediate effect.

According to an official order, Senior IAS officer Jaspreet Talwar assumes the role of additional chief secretary (planning) and ACS-cum-financial commissioner, taxation. Meanwhile, Krishan Kumar, previously in charge of principal secretary (water resources), will also take on the principal secretary (finance) duties. V K Meena is now the principal secretary for social justice, empowerment, and minorities.

In further appointments, Vikas Garg becomes principal secretary (housing and urban development), Rahul Tewari takes charge of principal secretary (food, civil supplies and consumer affairs), and Alaknanda Dayal is now principal secretary for employment generation, skill development, and training. Additionally, Ajit Balaji Joshi, Abhinav, and Anindita Mitra have been entrusted with significant administrative responsibilities, reflecting the government's strategic approach to enhancing efficiency across various sectors. The reshuffle also includes the transfer of PCS officers like Rupinder Pal Singh, Rajat Oberoi, and Amit Mahajan to optimize governance.

