Left Menu

Manipur Undergoes Major Administrative Reshuffle Amid President's Rule

The Manipur government has announced a significant reshuffle, transferring nine senior police officers and five IAS and forest service officers. This comes amid the imposition of President's Rule following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The Manipur assembly remains in suspended animation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:32 IST
Manipur Undergoes Major Administrative Reshuffle Amid President's Rule
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipur government has initiated a significant administrative reshuffle by transferring nine senior police officers and several IAS and forest service officers, according to official notifications on Wednesday.

The state in India's northeast, currently under President's Rule, has seen key personnel moves, including the transfer of Senapati district's SP Shivanand Surve to Thoubal district, and Kakching's police chief Th Vikramjit Singh repositioned as Commandant of the 10th IRB. Further, in the reshuffle, Dharmendra Kumar is set to take over as SP of Senapati district.

Moreover, a separate notification marked changes for five IAS and Forest Service officials, including Anurag Bajpai, who received additional duties concerning Tribal Affairs. President's Rule in the state was enacted after political unrest and the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025