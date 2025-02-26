Manipur Undergoes Major Administrative Reshuffle Amid President's Rule

The Manipur government has initiated a significant administrative reshuffle by transferring nine senior police officers and several IAS and forest service officers, according to official notifications on Wednesday.

The state in India's northeast, currently under President's Rule, has seen key personnel moves, including the transfer of Senapati district's SP Shivanand Surve to Thoubal district, and Kakching's police chief Th Vikramjit Singh repositioned as Commandant of the 10th IRB. Further, in the reshuffle, Dharmendra Kumar is set to take over as SP of Senapati district.

Moreover, a separate notification marked changes for five IAS and Forest Service officials, including Anurag Bajpai, who received additional duties concerning Tribal Affairs. President's Rule in the state was enacted after political unrest and the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)