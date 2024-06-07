Explosion Rocks Romanian Home-Improvement Store
Twelve people were injured on Friday due to an explosion and subsequent fire at a home-improvement chain store in northeastern Romania. The fire has since been extinguished, and search and rescue teams are continuing to look for any additional victims inside the store, according to a government emergency response agency.
Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 07-06-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 14:02 IST
- Country:
- Romania
Twelve people were injured on Friday following an explosion and fire at a home-improvement chain store in northeastern Romania, a government emergency response agency said.
The fire has been extinguished and search and rescue teams were looking for more potential victims inside the store, the response unit said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Swift Response Prevents Chaos: Chennai ATC Building Fire Contained
Health News Briefs: Novo Nordisk Fire, Mergers, and Avian Flu Cases
Calcutta HC Ruling Sparks Political Firestorm in Chhattisgarh
Major Boiler Blast Sparks Devastating Fire at Thane Chemicals Factory
4 dead, 48 injured in fire after blast at chemical factory in Maharashtra's Thane district: Official.