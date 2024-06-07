Left Menu

Explosion Rocks Romanian Home-Improvement Store

Twelve people were injured on Friday due to an explosion and subsequent fire at a home-improvement chain store in northeastern Romania. The fire has since been extinguished, and search and rescue teams are continuing to look for any additional victims inside the store, according to a government emergency response agency.

Updated: 07-06-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 14:02 IST
Twelve people were injured on Friday following an explosion and fire at a home-improvement chain store in northeastern Romania, a government emergency response agency said.

The fire has been extinguished and search and rescue teams were looking for more potential victims inside the store, the response unit said.

