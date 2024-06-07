David Neuberger's Commitment to Hong Kong's Top Court
British judge David Neuberger announced his intention to remain on Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal after the resignation of two colleagues. He expressed his aim to support both his peers and the rule of law in Hong Kong in response to a query from Reuters.
British judge David Neuberger said on Friday that he intends to stay on at Hong Kong's top court following the resignation of two of his peers.
Neuberger, in response to a Reuters question, said he wanted to support his colleagues on Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal "and more generally to support the rule of law in Hong Kong, as best I can".
