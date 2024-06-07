Major Drug Bust in Tripura: Yaba Tablets, Ganja Seized

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, a large consignment of Yaba tablets was seized, and one individual was arrested in West Tripura district on Friday, police reported.

Acting on intelligence, a joint task force of the state police and BSF raided a house in Matinagar village, Sepahijala district, near the Bangladesh border. The operation led to the confiscation of over 20,000 Yaba tablets, a pistol, and four cartridges, according to West Tripura Superintendent of Police, Kiran Kumar.

The house proprietor, identified as 51-year-old Abu Salem Bhuiyan, was apprehended. Additionally, in a separate incident, ganja worth more than Rs 50 lakh was seized from a vehicle in Churaibari, North Tripura district on Thursday. North Tripura SP, Bhanupada Chakraborty, stated that a vehicle headed for Assam from Agartala was intercepted at the Churaibari check-gate, revealing 275 kg of ganja. However, the driver evaded capture, prompting a manhunt.

