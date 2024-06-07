Left Menu

Major Drug Bust in Tripura: Yaba Tablets, Ganja Seized

A major drug bust occurred in Tripura, with the seizure of over 20,000 Yaba tablets and ganja worth more than Rs 50 lakh in separate operations. One person was arrested, and authorities have launched a manhunt for a suspect who managed to escape.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 07-06-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 14:33 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, a large consignment of Yaba tablets was seized, and one individual was arrested in West Tripura district on Friday, police reported.

Acting on intelligence, a joint task force of the state police and BSF raided a house in Matinagar village, Sepahijala district, near the Bangladesh border. The operation led to the confiscation of over 20,000 Yaba tablets, a pistol, and four cartridges, according to West Tripura Superintendent of Police, Kiran Kumar.

The house proprietor, identified as 51-year-old Abu Salem Bhuiyan, was apprehended. Additionally, in a separate incident, ganja worth more than Rs 50 lakh was seized from a vehicle in Churaibari, North Tripura district on Thursday. North Tripura SP, Bhanupada Chakraborty, stated that a vehicle headed for Assam from Agartala was intercepted at the Churaibari check-gate, revealing 275 kg of ganja. However, the driver evaded capture, prompting a manhunt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

