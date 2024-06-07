Left Menu

Yemen's Houthi Rebels Detain UN Staff Amid Financial Pressure and Unrest

Yemen's Houthi rebels have detained at least nine UN employees under unclear circumstances as they face increasing financial pressures and airstrikes from a US-led coalition. The detentions coincide with the rebels' renewed targeting of shipping in the Red Sea corridor amidst the Israel-Hamas war. The UN and other aid groups have condemned the actions.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 07-06-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 14:52 IST
Yemen's Houthi Rebels Detain UN Staff Amid Financial Pressure and Unrest
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

At least nine Yemeni employees of United Nations agencies have been detained by Yemen's Houthi rebels under unclear circumstances. Authorities reported Friday that the detentions come as the rebels face increasing financial pressure and airstrikes from a US-led coalition.

Individuals working for aid groups are also likely among those detained. The Houthis, who seized Yemen's capital nearly a decade ago, continue to fight a Saudi-led coalition and have targeted shipping channels in the Red Sea amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict. Amid rising international attention, the rebels have intensified domestic crackdowns, recently sentencing 44 individuals to death.

Regional officials, speaking anonymously to The Associated Press, verified the UN detentions, which include staff from multiple UN agencies. The UN declined immediate comment. The Mayyun Organisation for Human Rights condemned the detentions as violations of international law. The Houthis remained silent on the detentions, planning mass demonstrations instead. Economic pressures, including currency concerns, are thought to be a factor behind these actions.

As the war in Yemen continues, having killed over 150,000 people and sparking humanitarian crises, the Houthis face mounting casualties and damages from persistent US-led airstrikes. They have imprisoned thousands and stand accused of severe human rights abuses, including the use of child soldiers and indiscriminate mining practices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024