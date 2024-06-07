Yemen's Houthi Rebels Detain UN Staff Amid Financial Pressure and Unrest

At least nine Yemeni employees of United Nations agencies have been detained by Yemen's Houthi rebels under unclear circumstances. Authorities reported Friday that the detentions come as the rebels face increasing financial pressure and airstrikes from a US-led coalition.

Individuals working for aid groups are also likely among those detained. The Houthis, who seized Yemen's capital nearly a decade ago, continue to fight a Saudi-led coalition and have targeted shipping channels in the Red Sea amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict. Amid rising international attention, the rebels have intensified domestic crackdowns, recently sentencing 44 individuals to death.

Regional officials, speaking anonymously to The Associated Press, verified the UN detentions, which include staff from multiple UN agencies. The UN declined immediate comment. The Mayyun Organisation for Human Rights condemned the detentions as violations of international law. The Houthis remained silent on the detentions, planning mass demonstrations instead. Economic pressures, including currency concerns, are thought to be a factor behind these actions.

As the war in Yemen continues, having killed over 150,000 people and sparking humanitarian crises, the Houthis face mounting casualties and damages from persistent US-led airstrikes. They have imprisoned thousands and stand accused of severe human rights abuses, including the use of child soldiers and indiscriminate mining practices.

