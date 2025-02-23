Left Menu

Suez Canal: Navigating the Red Sea Crisis Impact

Since February, 47 ships have been rerouted from Cape of Good Hope to the Suez Canal due to disruptions caused by Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. The crisis, starting November 2023, raised shipping costs and could cost Egypt approximately $7 billion in lost Suez Canal revenue in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 17:51 IST
Suez Canal: Navigating the Red Sea Crisis Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The chairman of Egypt's Suez Canal Authority, Osama Rabei, announced that 47 ships have been redirected from the Cape of Good Hope to the Suez Canal since February began. This shift is a response to ongoing disruptions in the Red Sea caused by Houthi militant activities.

Rabei noted that the crisis in the Red Sea hasn't created a sustainable alternative to the crucial shipping route that the Suez Canal offers. He also mentioned optimistic signs of regained stability in the region amid the ongoing challenges. The security threats led vessels to avoid the Suez Canal, opting instead for a longer route around Africa, which increased shipping costs.

In December, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi highlighted that the disruptions could cost the nation a significant $7 billion in reduced revenue from the Suez Canal in 2024. The economic implications underscore the strategic importance of maintaining stability and safety in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025