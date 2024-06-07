French Researcher Laurent Vinatier Guilty in Moscow Court
French researcher Laurent Vinatier pleaded guilty in a Moscow court to charges of failing to register as a foreign agent while collecting information on Russia's military. The court has placed him in custody until August 5, as reported by state news agency RIA.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-06-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 19:12 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The court placed Vinatier in custody until Aug. 5.
