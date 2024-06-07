Left Menu

French Researcher Laurent Vinatier Guilty in Moscow Court

French researcher Laurent Vinatier pleaded guilty in a Moscow court to charges of failing to register as a foreign agent while collecting information on Russia's military. The court has placed him in custody until August 5, as reported by state news agency RIA.

The court placed Vinatier in custody until Aug. 5.

