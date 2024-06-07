Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds Trial Court Decision in Excise Policy Scam Case

The Delhi High Court refuses to interfere with the trial court's decision that rejected objections by businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai regarding the commencement of arguments on framing of charges in the excise policy scam case until the CBI completes its investigation. Pillai contended the arguments should be deferred until all material is provided.

In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court on Friday refused to interfere with a trial court's decision, which dismissed objections raised by Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai. Pillai, an accused in the high-profile excise policy scam case, argued that the framing of charges should be delayed until the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) completes its investigation.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma emphasized that the trial court had already considered the petitioner's concerns, noting no infirmity in its previous order. The High Court further instructed that arguments on the charges be heard immediately by the trial court.

The corruption case allegedly involving high-ranking officials and politicians, including K Kavitha of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), also saw the submission of a supplementary chargesheet by the investigating agency. The court reaffirmed the principles of natural justice, ensuring that accused individuals like Pillai have the right to peruse all new evidence filed against co-accused.

