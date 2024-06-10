Left Menu

South Africa's New Legislative Dawn

South Africa's National Assembly is set to convene for the first time since the last month's elections. New lawmakers will take their oath of office in this pivotal sitting, marking the beginning of their legislative duties, as announced by the office of the chief justice.

Updated: 10-06-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 18:45 IST
