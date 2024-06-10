South Africa's New Legislative Dawn
South Africa's National Assembly is set to convene for the first time since the last month's elections. New lawmakers will take their oath of office in this pivotal sitting, marking the beginning of their legislative duties, as announced by the office of the chief justice.
Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 10-06-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 18:45 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
South Africa's National Assembly will hold its first sitting after last month's election on Friday, when new lawmakers will be sworn-in, the office of the chief justice said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Neighborly Diplomacy: Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony to Feature South Asian Leaders
Controversy Erupts Over Congress Invitations to Modi's Swearing-In
World Leaders Converge in Delhi for Modi's Historic Third Swearing-In
Nepal PM to attend swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi
Regional Leaders Gather in Delhi for Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony