Congress leader Karan Singh urges Centre to curb rising terror activities in Jammu region

The entire nation stands with them in this moment of grief, the Congress leader said in a statement here.Singh, a former MP, also raised serious concerns over the rising incidents of terrorism in the Jammu region.In recent times, we have witnessed several terror attacks in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-06-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 19:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Congress leader Dr Karan Singh on Monday condemned the terrorist attack on a passenger bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district and urged the central government to take immediate measures to curb the growing menace of terrorism in the region.

Nine people were killed and 41 injured as the terrorists opened fire at the 53-seater bus, on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge near the Teryath village of the Poni area of Reasi on Sunday.

Singh, son of the last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, expressed his deep sorrow and outrage over the incident and said ''this barbaric act of violence against peaceful pilgrims is utterly reprehensible''.

''My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims. The entire nation stands with them in this moment of grief,'' the Congress leader said in a statement here.

Singh, a former MP, also raised serious concerns over the rising incidents of terrorism in the Jammu region.

''In recent times, we have witnessed several terror attacks in Rajouri and Poonch districts. The latest strike in Reasi is a matter of grave concern. It is alarming to see such acts of terror spreading across different parts of Jammu region,'' he said.

Singh also urged the central government to take immediate measures to curb the growing menace of terrorism in the region.

''The Union government should take serious note of this terrorist attack and enhance security measures to ensure the safety and well-being of people, particularly those in vulnerable areas,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

