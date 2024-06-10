Massive Heroin Bust in Anupgarh: Rs 15 Crore Worth Seized

Police in Rajasthan's Anupgarh district seized six kg of heroin and arrested four individuals in two separate operations, officials reported on Monday.

Among the arrested is Paramjit Kaur, alias Pammi, who was caught with three kg of heroin during a raid at a house in the Sameja Kothi police station area. Preliminary interrogation revealed that Pakistani-based smugglers used drones to send heroin across the border, intended for distribution in Punjab through local contacts.

In a separate operation on Sunday, motorcycle riders Dalveer Singh and Naresh Kumar Meghwal were apprehended with an additional three kg of heroin. Gurkaran Singh Bajigar, who traveled from Punjab to collect the illicit drugs, was also arrested, and his vehicle was confiscated. The estimated market value of the seized heroin is around Rs 15 crore. Further investigations are ongoing.

