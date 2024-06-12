Escalating Tensions: Israeli Forces Kill Six in West Bank Raid

Israeli forces killed six Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, in what the Israeli military said was a raid against militants.

The Israeli military said four of the dead were armed militants, killed in an exchange of fire with soldiers, in the village of Kufr Dan, near the Palestinian city of Jenin. Palestinian militant groups did not immediately comment. A video circulating on social media, which Reuters could not immediately verify, appeared to show an unarmed wounded man lying in the road screaming for an ambulance and then being hit in his thigh by gunfire. The mobile phone video was shot through a window, at a height and from a distance.

Violence in the West Bank, already on the rise before the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, has escalated since then with frequent army raids on militant groups, rampages by Jewish settlers in Palestinian villages, and deadly Palestinian street attacks. The West Bank and Gaza, territories Israel captured in the 1967 war, are among the lands the Palestinians seek for an independent state. U.S.-brokered peace talks broke down a decade ago.

