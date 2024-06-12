Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Forces Kill Six in West Bank Raid

Israeli forces killed six Palestinians during a raid in Kufr Dan, near Jenin, in the occupied West Bank. Four of the dead were armed militants who engaged in a firefight with soldiers. Violence has intensified since the Israel-Hamas war, with frequent raids and attacks complicating the already tense situation.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2024 00:19 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 00:19 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Forces Kill Six in West Bank Raid
AI Generated Representative Image

Israeli forces killed six Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, in what the Israeli military said was a raid against militants.

The Israeli military said four of the dead were armed militants, killed in an exchange of fire with soldiers, in the village of Kufr Dan, near the Palestinian city of Jenin. Palestinian militant groups did not immediately comment. A video circulating on social media, which Reuters could not immediately verify, appeared to show an unarmed wounded man lying in the road screaming for an ambulance and then being hit in his thigh by gunfire. The mobile phone video was shot through a window, at a height and from a distance.

Violence in the West Bank, already on the rise before the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, has escalated since then with frequent army raids on militant groups, rampages by Jewish settlers in Palestinian villages, and deadly Palestinian street attacks. The West Bank and Gaza, territories Israel captured in the 1967 war, are among the lands the Palestinians seek for an independent state. U.S.-brokered peace talks broke down a decade ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024