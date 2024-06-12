Gunvor S.A. Settles Corruption Case with Ecuador for $93.6 Million

Swiss commodities trader Gunvor S.A. has paid Ecuador $93.6 million in a deal reached over a corruption case, Ecuador's procurator said in a statement on Tuesday. The funds have already been credited to the country's treasury, the statement said, and stem from a court case in the U.S. where the company pled guilty to violating corruption laws and paying Ecuadorean officials bribes to ensure business with state-run oil company Petroecuador.

The bribes were paid between 2012 and 2020, the statement added. Gunvor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

