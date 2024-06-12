Gunvor S.A. Settles Corruption Case with Ecuador for $93.6 Million
Swiss commodities trader Gunvor S.A. has paid Ecuador $93.6 million as part of a settlement over a corruption case. The payment follows a court case in the U.S. where Gunvor pled guilty to paying bribes to Ecuadorean officials between 2012 and 2020 to secure business with Petroecuador.
The bribes were paid between 2012 and 2020, the statement added. Gunvor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
