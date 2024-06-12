Left Menu

High-Stakes Takedown: Terrorist Hunt in Jammu and Kashmir's Treacherous Terrain

A group of three to four terrorists have been located in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. A search operation is underway to neutralize them despite the challenging terrain. Recently, five soldiers and a special police officer were injured in an attack, but they are now stable.

PTI | Bhaderwah/Jammu | Updated: 12-06-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 16:45 IST
High-Stakes Takedown: Terrorist Hunt in Jammu and Kashmir's Treacherous Terrain
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A group of three to four terrorists has been spotted in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, a senior police officer confirmed on Wednesday. A search operation is currently underway to neutralize the threat amid challenging terrain conditions.

Late Tuesday night, five Rashtriya Rifles troopers and a special police officer were injured when terrorists attacked a joint check post in the upper reaches of Chattergalla on the Bhaderwah-Pathankot road. However, all injured personnel are now stable.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Shridhar Patil, revealed that temporary posts and check points had been set up following intelligence reports of terrorist movements. The ongoing operation, being supervised by Patil, hopes to neutralize the group soon, despite the difficulties posed by the mountainous terrain and thick forest cover. Traffic has been suspended on the busy Bhadarwah-Pathankot highway amid the search operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024