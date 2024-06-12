High-Stakes Takedown: Terrorist Hunt in Jammu and Kashmir's Treacherous Terrain

A group of three to four terrorists has been spotted in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, a senior police officer confirmed on Wednesday. A search operation is currently underway to neutralize the threat amid challenging terrain conditions.

Late Tuesday night, five Rashtriya Rifles troopers and a special police officer were injured when terrorists attacked a joint check post in the upper reaches of Chattergalla on the Bhaderwah-Pathankot road. However, all injured personnel are now stable.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Shridhar Patil, revealed that temporary posts and check points had been set up following intelligence reports of terrorist movements. The ongoing operation, being supervised by Patil, hopes to neutralize the group soon, despite the difficulties posed by the mountainous terrain and thick forest cover. Traffic has been suspended on the busy Bhadarwah-Pathankot highway amid the search operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)