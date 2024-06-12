India's Pursuit of Peace: Muktesh Pardeshi Leads Humanitarian Efforts in Gaza
Muktesh Pardeshi, Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, represented India at a high-level conference in Amman, Jordan, focusing on humanitarian response for Gaza. Pardeshi highlighted India's ongoing humanitarian, capacity building, and developmental efforts, emphasizing India's significant contributions, including an annual commitment of USD 2.5 million to UNRWA.
Muktesh Pardeshi, a leading figure in India's Ministry of External Affairs, played a significant role at a high-level humanitarian conference in Amman, Jordan, dedicated to urgent aid for Gaza.
As Secretary for Consular, Passport, Visa & Overseas Indian Affairs, Pardeshi emphasized India's ongoing humanitarian, capacity-building, and developmental initiatives.
India's development aid to Palestine has totaled nearly USD 120 million, with an annual commitment of USD 2.5 million to UNRWA for relief efforts, underscoring New Delhi's steadfast support.
