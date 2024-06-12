Left Menu

India's Pursuit of Peace: Muktesh Pardeshi Leads Humanitarian Efforts in Gaza

Muktesh Pardeshi, Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, represented India at a high-level conference in Amman, Jordan, focusing on humanitarian response for Gaza. Pardeshi highlighted India's ongoing humanitarian, capacity building, and developmental efforts, emphasizing India's significant contributions, including an annual commitment of USD 2.5 million to UNRWA.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 16:49 IST
India's Pursuit of Peace: Muktesh Pardeshi Leads Humanitarian Efforts in Gaza
Muktesh Pardeshi
  • Country:
  • India

Muktesh Pardeshi, a leading figure in India's Ministry of External Affairs, played a significant role at a high-level humanitarian conference in Amman, Jordan, dedicated to urgent aid for Gaza.

As Secretary for Consular, Passport, Visa & Overseas Indian Affairs, Pardeshi emphasized India's ongoing humanitarian, capacity-building, and developmental initiatives.

India's development aid to Palestine has totaled nearly USD 120 million, with an annual commitment of USD 2.5 million to UNRWA for relief efforts, underscoring New Delhi's steadfast support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024