J'khand budget provides for Rs 62,844 cr social sector outlay, Rs 13,363 cr for Maiyan Samman financial aid to women: FM.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 03-03-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 13:02 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
