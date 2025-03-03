Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Pledges 'Stree Samman-Samriddhi Yojana' for 2027

Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, announced plans to implement the 'Stree Samman-Samriddhi Yojana' in 2027 should his party return to power in Uttar Pradesh. This initiative aims to empower women across the state. The announcement comes ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-03-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 23:46 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Pledges 'Stree Samman-Samriddhi Yojana' for 2027
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has announced an ambitious plan to introduce the 'Stree Samman-Samriddhi Yojana' in 2027, targeting women's empowerment across Uttar Pradesh.

In a social media post, Yadav shared the vision of uplifting every girl and woman in the state, contingent upon his party's electoral success.

Scheduled assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh for 2027 have become a focal point for Yadav, who remains confident that the Samajwadi Party will reclaim governing power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025