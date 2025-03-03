Akhilesh Yadav Pledges 'Stree Samman-Samriddhi Yojana' for 2027
Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, announced plans to implement the 'Stree Samman-Samriddhi Yojana' in 2027 should his party return to power in Uttar Pradesh. This initiative aims to empower women across the state. The announcement comes ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.
03-03-2025
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has announced an ambitious plan to introduce the 'Stree Samman-Samriddhi Yojana' in 2027, targeting women's empowerment across Uttar Pradesh.
In a social media post, Yadav shared the vision of uplifting every girl and woman in the state, contingent upon his party's electoral success.
Scheduled assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh for 2027 have become a focal point for Yadav, who remains confident that the Samajwadi Party will reclaim governing power.
