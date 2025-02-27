Honoring Heroes: Maharaja Hari Singh Dogra Samman Awards 2025 Celebrates Exceptional Service
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha honored recipients of the 'Maharaja Hari Singh Dogra Samman Award 2025' at a ceremony hosted by Women Club Meri Pehchan in Jammu. The event, attended by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, highlighted the contributions of awardees in social equity and national service, emphasizing inclusive growth in J&K.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday presided over the 'Maharaja Hari Singh Dogra Samman Award 2025' ceremony in Jammu, organized by the Women Club Meri Pehchan. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale also attended the event dedicated to recognizing individuals' contributions to national service.
Lt. Governor Sinha praised the Club's efforts in acknowledging exceptional workers and stressed the importance of celebrating personalities whose contributions enable societal progress. He urged awardees to guide youth towards enlightenment, especially in today's tech-driven world requiring adaptable human resources.
The Lt. Governor discussed the necessity of unifying different societal sectors in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing social equity and balanced urban-rural development. He lauded recent efforts under PM Narendra Modi's guidance for equitable policy implementation, and urged collective participation in socio-economic reforms, while paying homage to Maharaja Hari Singh's public welfare legacy.
