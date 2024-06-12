Left Menu

Mother Murders Son and Tries to Burn the Evidence

A woman allegedly killed her four-year-old son and attempted to burn his body at their home. Police were alerted by her husband and discovered the partially burnt body upon arrival. The woman was arrested, and an FIR was filed. The child’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

A woman allegedly hacked her four-year-old son to death and attempted to incinerate his body at their residence, according to police reports.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ram Arj disclosed that Kapil, a resident of Jalalpur village, alerted authorities that his wife, Aadesh Devi, had committed the gruesome act while he was working in the fields.

Upon police arrival, officers discovered the child's partially burnt body. Devi has since been taken into custody, and an FIR has been registered. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, officials said.

