Mother Murders Son and Tries to Burn the Evidence

A woman allegedly hacked her four-year-old son to death and attempted to incinerate his body at their residence, according to police reports.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ram Arj disclosed that Kapil, a resident of Jalalpur village, alerted authorities that his wife, Aadesh Devi, had committed the gruesome act while he was working in the fields.

Upon police arrival, officers discovered the child's partially burnt body. Devi has since been taken into custody, and an FIR has been registered. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, officials said.

