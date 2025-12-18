Left Menu

Shiv Sena (UBT) Cautions on Alliance Decisions for Civic Body Polls

Shiv Sena (UBT) warns NCP (SP) it will avoid alliance if ties with Ajit Pawar's NCP form. They're negotiating for Pune Municipal Corporation polls. Concerns rise over potential BJP alliances. Preparations for significant civic elections, including Brihanmumbai and others, are underway with designated dates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has issued a stern warning to the NCP (SP), stating it will abandon any plans of forming an alliance if NCP (SP) decides to partner with Ajit Pawar's NCP for the upcoming civic body elections. This announcement was made by Sachin Ahir from the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction on Thursday.

With key elections for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) looming, Shiv Sena (UBT) has actively been engaging in discussions with NCP (SP) to solidify their stance. The party is also contemplating collaborating with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for these local electoral battles.

Sanjay Raut, another prominent figure from Shiv Sena (UBT), expressed concerns, indicating that any alliance with Ajit Pawar's NCP would bolster ties with the BJP. As civic polls, set for January 15, approach, election strategies and allegiances are being finalized in the politically charged state environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

