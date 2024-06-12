Tragic Building Fire in Kuwait Claims Lives of Indian Workers

A devastating fire in Kuwait's Mangaf area has claimed the lives of 41 people, including numerous Indian workers. The Congress party conveyed its condolences on Wednesday and appealed to the External Affairs Ministry to extend comprehensive assistance to the victims and their families.

Local reports from the Gulf nation confirmed that the inferno began in a kitchen within a six-story building housing nearly 160 workers from the same company. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, emphasizing the need for immediate support for the injured.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal also highlighted the appalling living conditions of Indian laborers in the Middle East, urging the government to ensure adequate and safe housing for expatriates. The Congress reiterated its call for urgent action to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

