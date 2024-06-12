Kerala Court Sentences Elderly Man to 56 Years for Sexual Assault of Minor

An elderly man in Kerala has been handed a cumulative sentence of 56 years imprisonment for repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor. The Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court under judge R Rekha found the man guilty under multiple sections of the POCSO Act and the IPC. Although sentenced to 56 years, the man will serve a maximum of 20 years as the sentences run concurrently, according to Special Public Prosecutor R S Vijay Mohan.

The court also levied a fine of Rs 75,000 on the convict. Evidence presented in court revealed that between October 2020 and January 2021, the 11-year-old victim faced repeated assaults from the convict during Islamic classes. The prosecuting attorney stated that the convict had threatened the boy, showing him nude photos and other pornographic content, as a means to silence him.

This landmark ruling serves as a stern reminder of the judicial system's zero-tolerance policy towards child sexual abuse, bringing a measure of justice to the victim and his family.

