Birkenstock Sandals: Functionality vs. Art in German Court Ruling

Germany's Federal Court of Justice ruled that Birkenstock sandals, often considered fashion statements, are actually just functional footwear, not art. The case arose after Birkenstock sued competitors for copying their designs, claiming they were copyright-protected art. The court dismissed the case, emphasizing that art requires more than functional design.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 20-02-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 16:37 IST
In a landmark decision, Germany's Federal Court of Justice has ruled that the famed Birkenstock sandals are not to be considered works of art, but rather as functional footwear. This verdict came after Birkenstock's legal claim against rival companies for producing similar sandals, asserting they were infringing on what Birkenstock argued were copyright-protected designs.

Birkenstock, based in Linz am Rhein, Germany, took legal action against three unnamed competitors, positing their sandal designs were masterpieces of applied art deserving of heightened intellectual property safeguards under German law. The company sought immediate court orders to cease the competitors' production and recall existing similar products from the market.

The case, having traversed through lower courts with divided opinions, finally arrived at Germany's highest civil court. On Thursday, the court concluded there was insufficient artistic merit in Birkenstock's designs to warrant copyright protection, stating that functionality and craftsmanship prevailed over claims of artistic creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

