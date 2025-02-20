Left Menu

Spain's High Court Ruling Sparks Nationwide Debate on Women's Rights

Spain's High Court fined ex-soccer chief Luis Rubiales over 10,000 euros for kissing player Jenni Hermoso without consent. The case spurred a heated debate on sexism in Spanish football. The ruling, seen as a victory for women's rights, also banned Rubiales from contacting Hermoso for one year.

20-02-2025
Spain's High Court has imposed a fine exceeding 10,000 euros on former soccer federation boss Luis Rubiales after finding him guilty of sexual assault for kissing player Jenni Hermoso without her consent. The case, which has fueled intense discussions on sexism in Spanish football, saw Rubiales acquitted of coercion charges, as reported on Thursday.

Prosecutors sought a prison sentence for Rubiales, 47, following an incident that sparked nationwide debate about sexism in women's football and broader Spanish society, fueling the 'Me Too' movement. The court also acquitted Rubiales' three co-defendants, accused of coercing Hermoso into claiming the kiss was consensual during the 2023 World Cup awards ceremony in Sydney.

Amidst these developments, Rubiales announced his intention to appeal, denying the allegations and claiming the kiss was consensual. The court's decision, which drew widespread attention, was celebrated as a victory for women's rights in Spain, where feminist ministers hailed the recognition of non-consensual actions as assault and affirmed the importance of women's voices in such matters.

