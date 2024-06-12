Left Menu

Delhi's Museums and Hospitals Send into Panic with Hoax Bomb Threats

Several Delhi museums and hospitals received bomb threats via email, causing immediate police response. After comprehensive searches by bomb squads and fire officials, the threats were declared hoaxes. The incidents, part of a string of similar threats across the city, did not disrupt hospital operations or create panic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 20:03 IST
Delhi's Museums and Hospitals Send into Panic with Hoax Bomb Threats
In a wave of alarming e-mails, several museums and hospitals in Delhi, including iconic institutions like the National Museum and Rail Museum, received bomb threats on Wednesday, prompting swift action by the authorities.

Despite the gravity of the messages, comprehensive searches by bomb squad teams, fire officials, and local police across the various sites revealed no suspicious elements, leading officials to declare the threats as hoaxes.

The rapid response and thorough search operations ensured that there was no disruption of hospital services, with officials maintaining composure and assuring the public that the situation was under control, as investigations continue into the origins of these alarming emails.

