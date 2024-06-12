Delhi's Museums and Hospitals Send into Panic with Hoax Bomb Threats
Several Delhi museums and hospitals received bomb threats via email, causing immediate police response. After comprehensive searches by bomb squads and fire officials, the threats were declared hoaxes. The incidents, part of a string of similar threats across the city, did not disrupt hospital operations or create panic.
- Country:
- India
In a wave of alarming e-mails, several museums and hospitals in Delhi, including iconic institutions like the National Museum and Rail Museum, received bomb threats on Wednesday, prompting swift action by the authorities.
Despite the gravity of the messages, comprehensive searches by bomb squad teams, fire officials, and local police across the various sites revealed no suspicious elements, leading officials to declare the threats as hoaxes.
The rapid response and thorough search operations ensured that there was no disruption of hospital services, with officials maintaining composure and assuring the public that the situation was under control, as investigations continue into the origins of these alarming emails.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- museums
- hospitals
- bomb threats
- hoax
- police
- investigation
- security
- National Museum
ALSO READ
Gujarat Police Crackdown: Arrests in Rajkot TRP Game Zone Fire
Five people dead, several others missing as stone quarry collapses in Mizoram's Aizawl amid incessant rains: Police.
Vivek Vihar Fire: NCPCR requests Delhi CS and police commissioner to take action against authorities responsible
IndiGo Flight Bomb Threat Hoax: Passengers Evacuated Safely
J&K Police Clamp Down on Terror Financiers' Assets