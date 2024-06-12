Tragedy on River Kwa: Over 80 Dead in Congo Boat Accident
More than 80 people died in a boat accident on the River Kwa in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Mai-Ndombe province. President Felix Tshisekedi has called for an investigation to understand the true causes and prevent future incidents. Overloaded vessels are a common issue in Congo waters.
(Adds quote, context) BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, June 12 (Reuters) - M ore than 80 people have been killed in a boat accident on the River Kwa in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Mai-Ndombe province, President Felix Tshisekedi said on Wednesday.
Deadly boat accidents are common in waters of Congo, where vessels are frequently loaded well beyond their capacity. "The President of the Republic is calling for an investigation into the true causes of this unfortunate incident, to prevent such a disaster from happening again in the future," the presidency said on X.
