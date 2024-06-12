US Responds to Minor Changes in Hamas Ceasefire Proposal
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan commented on Wednesday that the minor changes proposed by Hamas to the ceasefire proposal are not unexpected. The United States plans to coordinate with Egypt and Qatar to address and bridge the gaps in the current proposal.
"Many of the proposed changes are minor and not unanticipated. Others differ more substantially from what was outlined in the UN Security Council resolution," Sullivan said.
