US Responds to Minor Changes in Hamas Ceasefire Proposal

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday changes proposed by Hamas to the ceasefire proposal are minor and the United States will work with Egypt and Qatar to bridge gaps in the proposal.

"Many of the proposed changes are minor and not unanticipated. Others differ more substantially from what was outlined in the UN Security Council resolution," Sullivan said.

