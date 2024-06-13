Left Menu

NZ Reaffirms Commitment to Timor-Leste’s Prosperity and Resilience

A quarter century later, New Zealand remains a close friend and partner of Timor-Leste, continually seeking ways to enhance security and prosperity in the nation.

Wellington | Updated: 13-06-2024 11:35 IST
NZ Reaffirms Commitment to Timor-Leste’s Prosperity and Resilience
Image Credit: Stuff
New Zealand is dedicated to working closely with Timor-Leste to support its prosperity and resilience, Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced.

“This year marks the 25th anniversary of New Zealand sending peacekeepers to Timor-Leste, who played a crucial role in the country’s stabilisation and eventual independence,” said Mr. Peters.

Mr. Peters is currently visiting Dili, the Timorese capital, marking the first visit by a New Zealand Foreign Minister in a decade. During his visit, he has met with President José Ramos-Horta, acting Prime Minister Francisco Kalbuadi Lay, and Foreign Minister Bendito dos Santos Freitas.

“This visit has provided an important opportunity to reconnect with the political leadership of Timor-Leste. As our relationship evolves, we look forward to deepening our commitment to the country’s future prosperity and security,” Peters stated.

A joint press release on foreign policy discussions was issued by President Ramos-Horta and Mr. Peters. While in Dili, Mr. Peters announced New Zealand’s investments in climate change adaptation and English language training. He also met with New Zealand development scholarship recipients and visited projects supporting the local coffee industry.

Timor-Leste is the final stop in Mr. Peters' current tour of Southeast Asia, which also included visits to Viet Nam, Malaysia, and the Philippines. He is scheduled to return to New Zealand on Friday, 14 June.

 

