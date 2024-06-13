Ministry of Textiles Funds Startups to Drive Innovation in Technical Textiles

The Ministry of Textiles has recently approved initiatives aimed at fostering innovation and sustainability in the technical textiles sector through startup ventures. Smt. Rachna Shah, Secretary of the Ministry of Textiles, highlighted these developments during the 7th meeting of the Empowered Programme Committee (EPC) of the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM).

One of the significant initiatives discussed is the Grant for Research and Entrepreneurship across Aspiring Innovators in Technical Textiles (GREAT), which encourages young innovators, scientists, technologists, and startup ventures to translate their ideas into commercial products. This initiative aims to promote self-reliance in India by supporting entrepreneurs and startups in developing functional prototypes and technologies for technical textiles.

Under the GREAT scheme, the EPC has approved 7 startup proposals, each receiving a maximum fund support of INR 50 lakhs from the Government of India. These startups focus on various areas such as sustainability, composites, high-performance textiles, meditech, and smart textiles, contributing to significant advancements in these fields.

Some of the approved startup projects include the development and manufacturing of Braided Composites for military applications, Radmone Integrated IFF Antenna, surgical simulation models using composites for medical training, and nano-fiber-infused textiles for energy generation and sensing.

Additionally, the EPC has allocated approximately INR 6.4 crores to IIT Guwahati under the NTTM's 'General Guidelines for Enabling of Academic Institutes in Technical Textiles.' This grant aims to introduce new subjects in technical textiles and upgrade laboratory infrastructure within the Civil Engineering Department. This enhancement will focus particularly on geotextiles, aligning with the unique geographical and environmental conditions of the North East Region (NER).

The investment in IIT Guwahati's laboratory infrastructure is expected to strengthen its capabilities, enabling the institute to provide technical consultancy and support essential for the development of the NER. This initiative underscores the Ministry's commitment to promoting technological advancements and sustainability in India's technical textiles sector through strategic investments and support for academic institutions and startups alike.