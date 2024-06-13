Left Menu

Jharkhand High Court Reserves Decision on Hemant Soren's Bail in Land Scam Case

The Jharkhand High Court has reserved its decision on the bail application of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Soren is currently in jail over allegations involving a money-laundering case linked to a land scam. Both the prosecution and defence have concluded their arguments, with the court now set to make a ruling.

Hemant Soren
The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday reserved its decision on the bail application of Hemant Soren, the former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, who faces allegations in a money-laundering case connected to a land scam.

The hearing saw arguments from both Soren's defence team and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), concluding with the court reserving its verdict.

Soren, arrested on January 31, sought an expedited hearing. His lawyer, senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, argued that Soren, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha executive president, was unfairly targeted in a politically motivated case.

The ED, opposing the bail plea, claimed Soren misused his position to unlawfully acquire 8.86 acres in the state capital. ED counsel SV Raju presented evidence, including witness testimonies and statements from Soren's media consultant, confirming the former CM's involvement in the illegal land deal.

The ED alleged that despite a complaint from the land's original owner, Raj Kumar Pahan, it was ignored, and a boundary wall was constructed around the plot with a caretaker appointed.

Further, an independent survey and statements from the caretaker indicated the plot belonged to Soren. Architect Vinod Kumar's mobile contained plans matching the disputed land.

Soren's counsel, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, argued for bail, asserting Soren was falsely implicated. Sibal contended the accusations lacked substance under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and were civil disputes, not criminal offences.

He accused the ED of fabricating evidence and targeting Soren for political reasons. The Jharkhand High Court has yet to issue its ruling on the bail application.

