Social Media Giant X Heads to Court Against Media Watchdog
Social media platform X, owned by Elon Musk, will face Media Matters in court on April 7, 2025, following a defamation lawsuit. X accused Media Matters of defamation after a report claimed ads appeared next to posts praising Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party. Media Matters stands by its reporting.
Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 20:31 IST
Social media platform X's lawsuit against media watchdog group Media Matters will head to trial on April 7, 2025, a U.S. District judge ordered on Thursday. X, which is owned by billionaire Elon Musk, sued Media Matters in November, accusing the group of defamation after it published a report that said ads had appeared next to posts on X praising Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party.
"Media Matters stands behind its reporting and looks forward to winning in court," Media Matters President Angelo Carusone said at the time.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Historic Verdict in Hong Kong's Largest Democracy Trial Looms
Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Activists Found Guilty in Landmark Subversion Trial
Landmark Verdict in Hong Kong Subversion Trial Shakes Global Trust
Hong Kong's Landmark Subversion Trial: A Blow to Democracy
Historic Verdicts in Hong Kong: Democracy Activists Found Guilty in Landmark Subversion Trial