Social Media Giant X Heads to Court Against Media Watchdog

Social media platform X's lawsuit against media watchdog group Media Matters will head to trial on April 7, 2025, a U.S. District judge ordered on Thursday. X, which is owned by billionaire Elon Musk, sued Media Matters in November, accusing the group of defamation after it published a report that said ads had appeared next to posts on X praising Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party.

"Media Matters stands behind its reporting and looks forward to winning in court," Media Matters President Angelo Carusone said at the time.

