Social Media Giant X Heads to Court Against Media Watchdog

Social media platform X, owned by Elon Musk, will face Media Matters in court on April 7, 2025, following a defamation lawsuit. X accused Media Matters of defamation after a report claimed ads appeared next to posts praising Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party. Media Matters stands by its reporting.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 20:31 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Social media platform X's lawsuit against media watchdog group Media Matters will head to trial on April 7, 2025, a U.S. District judge ordered on Thursday. X, which is owned by billionaire Elon Musk, sued Media Matters in November, accusing the group of defamation after it published a report that said ads had appeared next to posts on X praising Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party.

"Media Matters stands behind its reporting and looks forward to winning in court," Media Matters President Angelo Carusone said at the time.

