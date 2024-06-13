Russia Prepares Retaliatory Measures Against EU Diplomatic Movement Restrictions
Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, stated that Moscow would respond to any restrictions on its diplomats by European countries. This follows a letter from eight EU foreign ministers asking to limit Russian diplomats' movement within the EU. Zakharova criticized the West for being infected by Russophobia and promised countermeasures.
Russia will respond to any restrictions imposed by European countries on the movement of its diplomats, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday. Eight European Union foreign ministers have called on the EU to ban Russian diplomats from moving freely around the bloc and restrict them to countries where they are accredited, in a letter to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
Zakharova told reporters the West was infected by Russophobia and Moscow would take retaliatory measures if any such limits were introduced.
