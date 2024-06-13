Left Menu

Russia Prepares Retaliatory Measures Against EU Diplomatic Movement Restrictions

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, stated that Moscow would respond to any restrictions on its diplomats by European countries. This follows a letter from eight EU foreign ministers asking to limit Russian diplomats' movement within the EU. Zakharova criticized the West for being infected by Russophobia and promised countermeasures.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-06-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 20:46 IST
Russia Prepares Retaliatory Measures Against EU Diplomatic Movement Restrictions
Maria Zakharova
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia will respond to any restrictions imposed by European countries on the movement of its diplomats, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday. Eight European Union foreign ministers have called on the EU to ban Russian diplomats from moving freely around the bloc and restrict them to countries where they are accredited, in a letter to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Zakharova told reporters the West was infected by Russophobia and Moscow would take retaliatory measures if any such limits were introduced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024