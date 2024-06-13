China Condemns UK Sanctions on Chinese Firms
China strongly opposes Britain's inclusion of five Chinese firms in sanctions against Russia, lodging solemn representations with the British side. These sanctions were described as a 'unilateral act' lacking international legal basis, targeting firms accused of destabilizing Ukraine or threatening its sovereignty.
China firmly opposes Britain's decision to include five Chinese firms in sanctions imposed on Russia, and has lodged solemn representations with the British side, the Chinese embassy in London said on Thursday.
The sanctions were a "unilateral act" without any basis in international law, a spokesperson from the embassy said in a statement.
The sanctions, imposed on Thursday, targeted China-based Hengshui Yuanchem Trading and Hong Kong-based HK Hengbangwei Electronics for allegedly being or having been involved in "destabilising Ukraine" or "undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine."
