Macron Addresses Parliament Dissolution and Olympic Games Mood

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that dissolving parliament and calling for new elections will not affect the public's anticipation for the upcoming Olympic Games. Speaking at the G7 summit in Italy, he affirmed that French people want the Olympics to proceed without disruption.

Updated: 13-06-2024 23:31 IST
Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he did not think his decision to dissolve parliament and call for new parliamentary elections would spoil the mood ahead of next month's Olympic Games.

"French people have no wish for the Olympic Games to not take place," said Macron, speaking at a G7 summit in Italy.

