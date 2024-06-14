Left Menu

Kerala Opposes Denial of Minister's Kuwait Visit for Fire Relief

The Kerala opposition criticizes the Centre for denying state Health Minister Veena George's travel to Kuwait to coordinate relief efforts for Malayalees affected by a tragic fire. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan termed the refusal 'unfortunate', stressing the importance of state representation in the relief operations.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 14-06-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 10:29 IST
Kerala Opposes Denial of Minister's Kuwait Visit for Fire Relief
Veena George
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, the opposition Congress in Kerala condemned the Centre's decision to deny permission to state Health Minister Veena George to visit Kuwait. George planned to coordinate relief efforts for Malayalees impacted by a devastating fire in the Gulf nation.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan labeled the move as 'unfortunate', emphasizing that a representative from the state could have significantly enhanced the coordination of relief efforts. Satheesan argued this representation would have aided both state and Union government activities.

On Thursday night, George expressed her disappointment, stating, 'What we sought from the Central government was permission to travel to Kuwait to stand with our people affected by the tragedy and coordinate activities there. That permission is denied.' She reportedly waited at the airport for hours, hoping for clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs. The tragic fire, which occurred in Kuwait's Al-Mangaf building, claimed 49 lives, with 42 of them being Indian nationals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing the Metaverse for Cultural Tourism: Enhancing the Silk Roads Experience

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024