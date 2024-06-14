Left Menu

Police Seize Two Tankers Stealing Water Amid Delhi Crisis

Two tankers were seized for allegedly stealing water from the Munak canal as part of heightened police efforts to combat the tanker mafia amidst a worsening water crisis in Delhi. Patrols have been increased with 56 police personnel and multiple police stations involved in guarding the canal area.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2024 10:34 IST
In a significant operation aimed at curbing the water crisis in Delhi, two tankers were seized for allegedly stealing water from the Munak canal, police confirmed on Friday.

This move follows the recent deployment of police patrols in the Munak canal area to monitor the activities of an emerging tanker mafia, exacerbating the city's water shortage.

According to a senior police officer, one tanker was confiscated from 'kacchi sadar' near an agricultural field and the other from D-Block, DSIIDC. Two cases have been registered under the Environment Protection Act at Bawana and NIA police stations.

The operation involves 56 police personnel guarding the canal in shifts. Officials reported that police teams have established pickets and are continuously patrolling a 15-kilometer stretch of the canal along the Haryana borders. This canal supplies water to Delhi from Bawana and delivers it to the Haiderpur treatment plant.

Teams from Bawana, Narela Industrial Area, Shahbad Dairy, and Samaypur Badli police stations are actively participating in safeguarding the canal and adjacent regions.

