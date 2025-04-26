Left Menu

Iraq's Wheat Gift: Strengthening Syrian Relations

Iraq plans to transport 220,000 tonnes of wheat to Syria, symbolizing strong bilateral ties. Despite wheat imports being exempt from sanctions, Syria faces challenges securing financing, deterring global suppliers. The gesture underscores Iraq's support amidst these complexities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 26-04-2025 02:08 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 02:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Iraq is set to deliver 220,000 tonnes of wheat to Syria as a 'gift', underscoring the deep ties between the two nations, according to Syrian media reports.

Syrian officials from the newly formed Islamist-led government explain that although wheat imports aren't hindered by U.S. and U.N. sanctions, logistical challenges such as financing have discouraged international traders from engaging with Syria.

This generous gesture by Iraq aims to alleviate these hurdles and strengthen their diplomatic and economic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

