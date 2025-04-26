Iraq's Wheat Gift: Strengthening Syrian Relations

Iraq is set to deliver 220,000 tonnes of wheat to Syria as a 'gift', underscoring the deep ties between the two nations, according to Syrian media reports.

Syrian officials from the newly formed Islamist-led government explain that although wheat imports aren't hindered by U.S. and U.N. sanctions, logistical challenges such as financing have discouraged international traders from engaging with Syria.

This generous gesture by Iraq aims to alleviate these hurdles and strengthen their diplomatic and economic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)