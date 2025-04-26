Sundowns Stun Al Ahly, Set up All-African Champions League Final

Mamelodi Sundowns delivered a significant upset by defeating defending champions Al Ahly on Friday, earning a spot in the African Champions League final against Egypt's Pyramids. The South African team capitalized on an own goal by Al Ahly defender Yasser Ibrahim, securing victory through the away goals rule after a 1-1 draw in Cairo.

In another gripping match in the Egyptian capital, Pyramids overcame Orlando Pirates with a 3-2 victory. Fiston Mayele's brace drove the home side to their first-ever Champions League final, where they'll face Sundowns in Pretoria on May 24, before the return match in Cairo on June 1.

Although the first semi-final legs ended goalless, Egyptians Al Ahly and Pyramids hosted decisive return matches. Al Ahly appeared poised for a sixth consecutive finals spot after Taher Mohamed's stunning 24th-minute goal, but Sundowns' determination culminated in a vital stoppage-time equalizer, sending them to their third final.

(With inputs from agencies.)