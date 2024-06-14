Court Seeks Tihar Jail's Response on Kejriwal's Medical Board Application
A court in Delhi has asked Tihar Jail to respond to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's request to allow his wife to join a medical board to assess his health. Kejriwal, currently in judicial custody for a money laundering case, has filed a fresh application for this request.
A Delhi court demanded a response from Tihar Jail on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's application, which seeks permission for his wife to join a medical board assessing his health.
Additional Sessions Judge Mukesh Kumar mandated the authorities to respond by Saturday.
Kejriwal, held in connection to the Delhi excise policy scam, is seeking regular bail.
