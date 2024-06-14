Court Seeks Tihar Jail's Response on Kejriwal's Medical Board Application

A Delhi court demanded a response from Tihar Jail on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's application, which seeks permission for his wife to join a medical board assessing his health.

Additional Sessions Judge Mukesh Kumar mandated the authorities to respond by Saturday.

Kejriwal, held in connection to the Delhi excise policy scam, is seeking regular bail.

