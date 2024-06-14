Left Menu

US and Turkey Partner to Combat Human Smuggling Linked to ISIS

The United States and Turkey have taken coordinated actions to dismantle a human smuggling network connected to the Islamic State. Following an investigation with Turkish authorities, the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned four individuals involved. Concurrently, Turkey is taking domestic steps against the network, including recent arrests of suspected IS members.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 19:58 IST
US and Turkey Partner to Combat Human Smuggling Linked to ISIS
AI Generated Representative Image

The United States and Turkey are working together to crack down on a human smuggling network linked to the Islamic State militant movement, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday. After a probe closely coordinated with Ankara, Washington imposed sanctions on four individuals, three of whom were involved in the network, it said in a statement.

"As a result of this close cooperation, (Turkey) is concurrently taking its own domestic action against this network," it said. The statement did not say how long the group had been operating or how many people it had smuggled. In May, Turkish authorities said they had detained 41 people suspected of having ties to Islamic State in operations across 12 provinces. Islamic State controlled one third of Iraq and Syria at its 2014 peak and though beaten back, it continues to wage insurgent attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024