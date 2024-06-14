Delhi's New Amusement Licence Requirement for Banquet Halls and Hotels
Banquet halls and hotels in Delhi must obtain a licence for amusement activities and pay associated fees. The move by the MCD aims to regulate activities like music and dancing under the Health Trade License network. Licenses vary based on the establishment's permanence and require specific documentation.
- Country:
- India
In a significant regulatory update, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has mandated that banquet halls and hotels must now secure a licence for conducting amusement activities, including music, singing, and dancing, among others.
The order, aimed at bringing such activities under the Health Trade License network, necessitates a first-time licence fee of Rs 10,000 and an annual registration fee of Rs 15,000. This applies to both permanent and non-permanent establishments.
Applicants must submit detailed site plans and meet requirements for drinking water, washroom facilities, pest control, and waste management. The licences will vary in duration, depending on the permanency of the establishment.
